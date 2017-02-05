MENU
53
Watch Live

Survey puts Utah's average snowpack at 167 percent of normal

...

Partisan fight awaits Gorsuch nomination

...

Mobile app would direct people to state-run liquor stores

Local News

Officials investigate illegal deer killings near Cedar City

Nation & World

Sports

Entertainment

Answer the  Question of the Day >

Trending

title

title

title

title

title

Offbeat

Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo takes first steps

Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo takes first steps updated

Wall goes up around America at miniature world in Germany

Wall goes up around America at miniature world in Germany

Seeking attention, Lithuania builds virtual Tesla factory

Seeking attention, Lithuania builds virtual Tesla factory

Couple gets married on flight from Cincinnati to DC

Couple gets married on flight from Cincinnati to DC

Cincinnati Zoo animals make their Super Bowl picks

Cincinnati Zoo animals make their Super Bowl picks

Sponsored Content

Popular Galleries

Get Gephardt More

Featured Videos

More Featured Videos  

Recipes

Check Your Health

Inside The Story

See It, Send It

Share, Post, Explore

View & Upload Photos

TWITTER

QUICK LINKS

KUTV INFORMATION

Salt Lake City, UT
©   Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

©   KUTV | Portions are ©  Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Sandy, Draper, Riverton, Bluffdale, Herriman, Magna, Bountiful, Centerville, Cottonwood Heights, Alpine, Highland, Summit Park, Park City, Heber City, Grantsville, Farmington, Kayville, Layton, Syracuse, Clearfield, Morgan, Roy, Ogden, American Fork, Orem, Provo, Springville, Spanish Fork, Payson, Nephi, and Tooele.

component-footer-debug-v1-01