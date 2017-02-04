MENU
44
Watch Live

Grandmother arrives as final member of last refugee family to arrive in Utah

...

Utah County doctor's invention could save thousands of lives

...

Arrest made in unsolved fourth-of-July murder of Salt Lake teen

Local News

Judge won't delay ex-attorney general Swallow's pay-to-play trial

Nation & World

Sports

Entertainment

Answer the  Question of the Day >

Trending

title

title

title

title

title

Offbeat

Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry

Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry

Don't expect to find Tostitos 'alcohol-detecting' bag at your Super Bowl party

Don't expect to find Tostitos 'alcohol-detecting' bag at your Super Bowl party

North Carolina woman giving away farm in essay contest

North Carolina woman giving away farm in essay contest

Watch: Georgia Aquarium animals root on the Falcons

Watch: Georgia Aquarium animals root on the Falcons

Website 'remembers' Bowling Green massacre, directing donations to ACLU

Website 'remembers' Bowling Green massacre, directing donations to ACLU

Sponsored Content

Popular Galleries

Get Gephardt More

Featured Videos

More Featured Videos  

Recipes

Check Your Health

Inside The Story

See It, Send It

Share, Post, Explore

View & Upload Photos

TWITTER

QUICK LINKS

KUTV INFORMATION

Salt Lake City, UT
©   Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

©   KUTV | Portions are ©  Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Sandy, Draper, Riverton, Bluffdale, Herriman, Magna, Bountiful, Centerville, Cottonwood Heights, Alpine, Highland, Summit Park, Park City, Heber City, Grantsville, Farmington, Kayville, Layton, Syracuse, Clearfield, Morgan, Roy, Ogden, American Fork, Orem, Provo, Springville, Spanish Fork, Payson, Nephi, and Tooele.

component-footer-debug-v1-01