MENU
35
Watch Live

Unified Police respond to reports of possible man with a gun at Hillcrest High School

...

UDOT reports decrease in costly copper thefts

...

2 GOP senators oppose DeVos nomination

Local News

Trial begins for man accused in St. George murder

Nation & World

Sports

Entertainment

Answer the  Question of the Day >

Trending

title

title

title

title

title

Offbeat

Researchers find chemicals in fast food packaging sometimes leach into your food

Researchers find chemicals in fast food packaging sometimes leach into your food new

Substitute teacher arrested for allegedly exposing herself while doing a cartwheel

Substitute teacher arrested for allegedly exposing herself while doing a cartwheel

Video: This Hawaiian volcano's 'fire hose of lava' is mesmerizing

Video: This Hawaiian volcano's 'fire hose of lava' is mesmerizing

Budweiser releases Super Bowl commercial: 'Born The Hard Way'

Budweiser releases Super Bowl commercial: 'Born The Hard Way'

Beyond politicians: Goofy Super Bowl bets

Beyond politicians: Goofy Super Bowl bets

Sponsored Content

Popular Galleries

Get Gephardt More

Featured Videos

More Featured Videos  

Recipes

Check Your Health

Inside The Story

See It, Send It

Share, Post, Explore

View & Upload Photos

TWITTER

QUICK LINKS

KUTV INFORMATION

Salt Lake City, UT
©   Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

©   KUTV | Portions are ©  Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Sandy, Draper, Riverton, Bluffdale, Herriman, Magna, Bountiful, Centerville, Cottonwood Heights, Alpine, Highland, Summit Park, Park City, Heber City, Grantsville, Farmington, Kayville, Layton, Syracuse, Clearfield, Morgan, Roy, Ogden, American Fork, Orem, Provo, Springville, Spanish Fork, Payson, Nephi, and Tooele.

component-footer-debug-v1-01